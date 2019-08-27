Danny Cage on Why the Monster Factory/ROH Relationship Didn’t Work Out, Says He Hasn’t Had Any Talks With AEW

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Danny Cage for its WINCLY podcast. He discussed how the relationship between ROH and the Monster Factory didn’t work out and more. Below are some additional highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Cage on the ROH-Monster Factory partnership: “It came together because our guys were always over there. Around 2012 I started going over to the camps and became friends with Kevin Kelly…Whenever they had camps I would always go over and help out and for the first couple of camps my name didn’t even get introduced. I just stood there from 9 in the morning to 10 at night. But I understood because who the hell was I?”

“Then Kevin Kelly contacted me right before he left for New Japan and was pretty much letting me know that everything was gonna be mine with the ROH Dojo. The first words out of their mouths was, ‘So do you like The Monster Factory or are we buying you a whole new building for the dojo?’ Kevin Kelly wound up moving to New Japan and parting ways with ROH so talks went away. Then they opened up the ROH Dojo in Baltimore and we were gonna be an affiliated school. I started going down there to help out, proposed ideas for Future of Honor and they hired me,” stated Cage who then soon realized how unorganized things were. It was just a big communication problem there with creative differences and no one on the same page. I wasn’t ready to have it impact me and they weren’t ready to have it impact them, so we parted ways. No harm, no foul, goodbye.”

Cage on how it turned out: “It would be like having somebody wanting you to run a restaurant, but having the bartenders running it instead who’ve never ran a restaurant. So, I got lost in that. Everyday there was stuff that was missing and not being done and no one being accountable for it. It was just like if this is going to be a headache, let’s part ways.”

Cage on his current relationship with ROH: “I haven’t had any contact with them since May. I was done coaching there in March but since they advertised the show I told them I’d like them to still have the show here in April. I let somebody else produce it even though when I was there, what was put in my hands was, ‘You’re gonna write, produce and put together all of the Future of Honor stuff.’ I did like four or five shows and then the night before the last show, there was a taping and 11 out of the 13 matches were changed and not just outcomes, but different people in them. I was like, ‘Yeah, I think we’re done here.’ Since then I haven’t talked to them at all. If it was it was just to talk interest. There were talks of possibly bringing me back, but that door’s closed for good….Something would need to change and I don’t see it changing.”

Cage on if he’s had any talks with AEW: “No, but my buddy works there so we talk. I haven’t hit them up but I know they have a lot of things going on and I don’t think coaching is paramount on their list of things to fill.”