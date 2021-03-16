Danny Cage Briefly Stops Monster Factory Show After Fan Uses Racially-Charged Language

Monster Factory’s Danny Cage put a pause on the company’s show over the weekend, warning fans after he heard racially-changed language used. Monster Factory held their “Because We Can” show on Saturday in New Jersey, which aired on YouTube. Cage was on commentary and came into the ring at one point after he heaed a fan say “Send him back to Africa” in relation to a Black wrestler.

Cage told the audience (per Wrestling Inc), “I don’t mind you guys yelling at the wrestlers and stuff like that but I don’t wanna hear, ever again, ‘send him back to Africa!,’ or any s**t like that. I don’t know who said it and I don’t wanna… put it this way, whoever said it and has an issue with me saying this… I don’t know who said it, I heard it… you can text me at [phone number], we can sort that s**t out, but it ain’t happening here. That’s it, enjoy the show.”

Cage confirmed that the number he gave out was his real cell number and that he would not be changing it despite it now being public. You can see his tweets as well as the full show below:

