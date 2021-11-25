wrestling / News
Dante Martin Signs Contract With Team Taz on AEW Dynamite
November 24, 2021 | Posted by
Dante Martin appears to be Team Taz, signing a contract with the stable on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Taz offer Martin a contract and while Lio Rush said that Martin wasn’t interested, Martin did grab the pin and sign on the dotted line.
You can see the segment below:
We are SHOCKED! @lucha_angel1 signs the contract to join #TeamTaz against the wishes of @TheLionelGreen – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Cejg5HTUrI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On How Vince McMahon Viewed The Rock Prior To WWE Debut, Crowd Reaction At Survivor Series 1996
- Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s Oldest Daughter Has Begun Training to Wrestle
- Kane Recalls Thinking Vince McMahon Was ‘Crazy’ When He Moved PPVs To WWE Network
- Note On WWE NXT Producer Potentially Being Groomed For Main Roster Role