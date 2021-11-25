wrestling / News

Dante Martin Signs Contract With Team Taz on AEW Dynamite

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dante Martin AEW Dynamite

Dante Martin appears to be Team Taz, signing a contract with the stable on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Taz offer Martin a contract and while Lio Rush said that Martin wasn’t interested, Martin did grab the pin and sign on the dotted line.

You can see the segment below:

