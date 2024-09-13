Dave Bautista Says Leviathan Character Stunted His Growth In OVW

Dave Bautista recently reflected on his run as Leviathan in OVW and how he didn’t know if he’d make it before Fit Finlay stepped in. The actor and former WWE star spoke about his time in WWE’s developmental territory during his interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his Leviathan character: “That character, it stunted my growth in OVW, because I had nothing but squash matches. I went out and [did] two [or] three moves and my matches were over. I had Goldberg matches. I didn’t progress like the rest of the guys.”

On Fit Finlay helping him on OVW: “Fit Finlay, in a day, changed my life. Fit just took me aside and started talking to me, like, ‘What’s wrong with you, dude?’ More than the physical stuff, he just got in my head a little bit and made me see things differently, and a lightbulb just went off in my head.”