Dax Harwood on Getting Ready for ‘One Last Run’ for FTR

– In a recent post on his Instagram account over the weekend, Dax Harwood talked about the future and journey of FTR. In the caption for the post, he thanked the fans for going on the journey with them, and he said while he doesn’t know what the future is in store for them, he said he “can’t wait for One Last Run.” You can view that Instagram post by FTR member Dax Harwood below:

All we’ve ever wanted to do in life was be a professional wrestler. Height, body-type, accent, life situations, we had all of it against us. Now, we leave a body of work I think we can be proud of.

.

When we started this journey in 2014, we tried to make sure we were always different from the everyone else wrestling currently. We also wanted to work so hard that eventually we’d go down as one of the greatest tag teams to ever do it. I’m not sure if we have reached that, but we’ll damn sure keep trying.

.

Thank y’all for going on this journey with us. Not sure where the next few years will take us, but I can’t wait for One Last Run.

.

Top Guys, out.

FTR currently hold NJPW’s IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, the AAA Tag Team Championships, and the ROH Tag Team Championships. Swerve in Our Glory recently defeated FTR to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at November’s Full Gear 2022 event.