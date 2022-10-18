– During a recent edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer DDP discussed how Finn Balor and how he’s being booked right now are a sign of how things have changed in WWE under Triple H’s new regime. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

DDP on Triple H taking over creative: “I knew when Hunter finally got a hold of the booking of [WWE], it was gonna change and be more wrestling-oriented. Hence less matches, more time for matches, because that’s where stories really get told and where talent really gets made.”

On Finn Balor taking it to another level at Extreme Rules: “They’ve given Finn a lot of spots, you know, championships. But they never really gave him the real push. As a worker, he’s always been as high as you can get. But as a character, and a heel, he took it to that next level [at Extreme Rules].”