Delaware State Police Issue Statement on Jay Briscoe’s Fatal Accident

The Delaware State Police have issued a statement on the car accident that took the life of Jay Briscoe and another person. As noted, Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 38.

The police statement notes that the two fatalities were Briscoe and the driver of the other vehicle, which crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with Briscoe’s vehicle. Briscoe’s children, who were seat belted, were in the car and taken to the hospital. You can see the full statement below: