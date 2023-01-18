ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe Passes Away

Jay Briscoe, one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, has passed away. Tony Khan posted to Twitter to announce that Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, passed away. PWInsider reports that the details are still preliminary but that it may have been a car accident. He was 38 years old.

Briscoe and his brother Mark were 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions, including their current reign. The two signed with ROH in 2002 after making their debut for CZW in 2001. During his time in ROH, Jay was also a two-time ROH World Champion and had a run with the ROH World Six-Mag Tag Team Titles with Mark and Bully Ray.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and many fans of Jay Briscoe. He will be missed.