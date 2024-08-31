wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Says Working With Dominik Mysterio Is ‘Easy’ and ‘Organic’
In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Liv Morgan spoke about working with Dominik Mysterio, which she says has been really easy to do. The two teamed up in a losing effort at WWE Bash in Berlin against Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.
She said: “It’s been easy and fun. Just easy, fun, organic, comfortable. What have I learned from Daddy Dom? Well, you know, I’m a little bit… What’s the word I’m looking for? He balances me out really well. He’s very chill and I’m a little bit more neurotic. So I’ve learned I love that. I’ve learned to kind of just like relax a little bit, you know, as it goes, just to kind of just take it easy.”
Mysterio added: “Honestly we kind of just clicked right away. It was something that we didn’t expect, but we definitely, I feel like, pick up a lot from each other, especially when we’re out there and yeah like she said, she’s a little bit more, you know so i love that i can be the ying to her yang to calm her down a little bit.“