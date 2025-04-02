WWE News: Darkstate Members Detailed In NXT Segment, Pretty Deadly Give Hank & Tank Advice

– The D’Angelo Family revealed their intelligence on the members of Darkstate during this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s episode featured a segment at the D’Angelo warehouse where the stable’s members gave Tony D’Angelo the info on the four members: Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars.

D’Angelo said he’d come up with a plan for the group based on the info. You can see the segment below:

So you wanna know more about Darkstate? 🤔 The D’Angelo Family just found out EVERYTHING… 👀 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/l5b8LSAAt3 — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2025

– Pretty Deadly appeared on this week’s show to give Hank Walker and Tank Ledger some advice. The two were seen giving Hank and Tank fashion advice as the NXT team wore their gear, but they took them off before heading out for the match. Hank & Tank tried the Smackdown team’s offense but fell short to Tavion Heights and Myles Borne.