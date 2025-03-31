Former WWE Wrestlers Appear In Right Wing Rapper’s Latest Music Video

Several former WWE wrestlers show up in the latest music video from right wing rapper Tom McDonald. They include Lacey Evans, Real1 (Enzo Amore) and Scotty 2 Hotty. The video, called ‘Can’t Cancel Us All’, features several celebrities who have allegedly been ‘cancelled’ on social media for one reason or another. McDonald is a rapper that often tries to invoke anger on the left with his content.

All three wrestlers faced criticism on social media for various reasons.

Evans previously questioned the existence of autism in 2022 and made similarly controversial comments about how to treat depression and anxiety.

Amore was fired from WWE in 2018 over accusations of sexual assault, although the charges were later dropped. He’s since appeared for promotions like MLW without incident.

Scotty went under fire on social media after saying he’s uncomfortable wrestling intergender matches, which eventually led to him deleting his Twitter account.