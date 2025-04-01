Luchador Charged With Attempted Femicide Against Stephanie Vaquer Now Out Of Prison

The luchador who was charged two years ago with domestic violence and attempted femicide against Stephanie Vaquer is out of prison. As you may recall, former AAA World Trios Champion El Cuatrero was arrested and charged in March of 2023 over an incident in which he allegedly assaulted and attempted to strange Vaquer, who was formerly his girlfriend. As Luchablog reports, Cuatrero appeared on his brother Sanson’s YouTube channel with his legal team and confirmed that he is out of prison.

The site reports that the case against Cuatrero is still ongoing, and the charges have not been dropped. However, an order of protection has been dropped which allowed Cuatrero to be released from prison while the case goes on. He does not have an ankle monitor, but is not currently allowed to return to wrestling which he is trying to get undone. It was said that there are three conditions related to his release and did not provide specific details, though it was noted that he could not have anything to do with Vaquer or attempt to flee.