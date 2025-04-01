Stephanie Vaquer Reveals the Name For Her Signature Move In WWE NXT

Stephanie Vaquer has revealed the name for her signature move where she headscissors her opponent and smashes their head into the mat. The move has become a popular one on social media and with fans, and Vaquer told the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast that it has been dubbed the Devil’s Kiss by Matt Bloom, and she likes the name.

“Matt Bloom says Devil’s Kiss,” Vaquer said (per Fightful). “I love this name. People ask me about the name, but I don’t really have a name for the move because it’s weird.”

She continued, “I try to mix many thing and find a new wrestling style. Somtimes I’m asked about the name and I say, ‘I don’t know,’ because I’ve never seen it before. Now, I know because I saw a video of Charlotte, but I didn’t know. I really didn’t know. It’s a bit different (than hers). It’s not the same. Similar, but not the same.”

Vaquer is the NXT Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s North American Champion, having defended both titles in separate matches on last week’s NXT.