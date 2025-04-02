Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 4.1.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and tonight we have an NXT North American Championship match as Ricky Starks will challenge Shawn Spears. In addition, Trick Williams will be calling out NXT Champion Oba Femi as we build the road to Stand & Deliver. We had a banger of a show last week so we’ll have if they can build on that momentum this time around.

* TUDUM.

* Earlier today, Ricky Saints arrived as did Shawn Spears and The Culling.

* We’re LIVE in the Capital Wrestling Center and kicking off with LA PRIMERA coming to the ring! Stephanie Vaquer comes out with her two titles. Ava is there too and says that Stephanie has shown since she stepped foot in NXT why she is La Primera. She puts over Stephanie’s double title retention last week. She says both titles need to be defended and that Stephanie is going to relinquish the Women’s NA Title, which will be battled for in a six-woman ladder match with the qualifiers starting tonight.

Vaquer says she gets that it’s not a popular decision, but NXT has given her opportunities and she wants to do the same for everyone else. She wants to push the division. So tonight she will give up the NA Title under one condition: she picks who she faces at Stand & Deliver. Ava says it’s done —

AND HERE COMES JORDYNNE! Grace apologizes for interrupting again but is happy Stephanie gets to pick her opponent. And with Jaida out of the picture they can get to the match everyone wants: The Juggernaut vs. La Primera.

HERE’S JAIDA! Jaida is in causal gear and says she’s not out of the picture and if Jordynne had stayed on the ground where Jaida left her, she’d have beaten Stephanie and would have the NXT Women’s Title around her waist. She says they were this close and teases running it back, but Grace interrupts and says Jaida fumbled her chance. She says Jaida may not understand how titles work since she’s never won one, but it’s time to go to the back of the line.

Vaquer says they need to work things out, and things get physical! Jaida is knocked to the outside, security comes in and Jordynne tosses one of them.

* Over the weekend, Trick posted a video calling out Oba to meet him in the ring. Oba is outside now and is asked about it, and he says he’s champion and not Trick, so Trick waits on him. Trick will get his answer and find out that you don’t call out the ruler.

* The women’s locker room watched Vaquer’s announcement and Arianna was not keen on it but everyone else was including Fallon Henley, Cora Jade and Lola Vice.

NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

Zaria vs. Lash Legend

Lockup to start, they jockey for position and break the tie up. Another lockup but Lash with a waistlock and she takes Zaria down. Lash talks shit and offers the test of strength, Zaria takes it and they collide! Zaria backs Lash up but Lash turns it around; Zaria back up but Lash with a Northern Lights suplex for one. Into the ropes, Zaria onto Lash’s back for a crucifix into a sunset flip but Lash blocks it.

Back up, Zaria chops Lash — and Lash fires back! Zaria with a chop and ducks one, comes off the ropes into a front facelock. Lash picks her up and puts her on the apron for the break, sunset flip by Zaria for two. Zaria with a Bodyslam, countered by Lash into a big slam but Zaria dodges the elbow drop and Lash dodges one two, kipping up. So foes Zaria (mostly). Lash with a goozle and Zaria with one of her own! Lash with knees but Zaria with a roll-up for two. Lash kicks Zaria to the floor, Jakara and Sol are over arguing now as we go to break.

We’re back as Zaria comes off the ropes into a shot from Lash, who gets Zaria on her shoulders for a rack. Zaria makes to her her feet and they come off the ropes, taking each other down with clotheslines. To their knees and they trade shots, slowly getting up — Zaria takes over and pounds Lash, but gets yanked by Lash to the mat. Lash with a suplex attempt blocked by Zaria, they try back and forth but Zaria ultimately hits hers. SPlash in the corner, Irish whip reversed, Lash runs into a boot and Zaria leaps off the middle turnbuckle — CAUGHT and hit with a backbreaker. Power bomb attempt — countered by Zaria! Pump kick, German suplex! Zaria lies in wait, she charges but Lash leapfrogs. CHOKE SLAM and the cover gets two.

Zaria gets Lash on her shoulders, Lash escapes, into the ropes and Zaria with a SPEAR! F5 finishes it.

Winner: Zaria (11:49)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Decent enough match. I’d argue that these two don’t have the best chemistry but they worked through it fine. Nice to see Zaria get the win and make it to S&D.

* Inamura says Stand & Deliver is his dream and Briggs says they’ll get there. Wes Lee and his peeps hear this and laugh, it turns into an argument and Inamura says he used to like Lee, he had honor. Tonight Lee fights him, and Lee says they have a match but Inamura should prepare to be disappointed.

* Kelani tells Ava that history will repeat itself at Stand & Deliver. Roxy then walks in and says this is perfect and she’ll be the first person to win every women’s title in NXT. Kelani says she’s not a stepping stone for Roxy and Roxy congratulates her on finding a backbone. Ava says the two of them are competing in the next qualifier.

* We go to the D’Angelo Warehouse where Tony asks his crew about the Darkstate. Luca talks about Dion, saying he acted like a bookworm but fooled everyone, pointing out his football career and saying he’s a hothead with a short temper but really smart. Up next is Osiris Griffen, 6’3″ and 280 points. Former defensive lineman and he’s brash but has great instincts for his opponents’ next move.

Next up Rizzo talks Cutler James who was a wrestler from Duke, an Academic All-American who likes breaking guys’ will and spirit with a history of Spartan Races. Tony calls him a wannabe John Wick. Tony asks Stacks what he has and he points out Saquon Sugars, the wild card with a degree from the pavement who turned down an offer from Harvard. He’s a smooth talker and charmer who gets people to think they’re best friends before moving on.

Tony says they have four legit badasses. Stacks says they need to fight fire with fire. Tony says his temper is talking and they want to get him but Stacks’ last plan didn’t work so he needs to trust him like he trusted Stacks. Stacks says he trusts Tony and Tony says he’ll review the intel, so keep your phones on. Everyone goes, Stacks last.

* Hank & Tank are wearing Pretty Deadly gear and they’re not sure but Kit and Elton love it. Elton says as former champions, if you want to be stars you need to look like stars. Elton tells them to be the team. You have to feel it. They get hyped up and the NQCC walk by, saying they’re about to get their asses kicked. Hank & Tank ditch the gear and leave, and PD says they’ve got this.

* We get a vignette for The Culling where Niko says that Spears saw the meaning in his purpose and he found Jensen. Izzi Dame says they’re a family in support of Spears and his effort as North American Champion repping The Culling. Spears says they’re aware of how much he cherishes them, and he’ll use those traits to vanquish Ricky Saints.

Tavion Heights & Myles Borne vs. Hank & Tank

Tank and Myles start off, headlock by Borne, shot into the ropes and Tank with a shoulderblock. Borne with a wristlock and tags in Heights, who catches Tank off the ropes into a headlock takedown. Tank fights back to his feet, he gets sent into the corner but truns things around with a crossbody.

Hank tags in and they double team Heights, give a “YES BOY!” and take down Myles for a double elbowdrop. Hank with a splash on Tavion, Tank tags in and a pancake, Tank covers for two.

Hank tags in for a double axehandle off the second rope. Into the ropes, Myles gets the blind tag and Tavion sent to the outside but he holds on as Borne clotheslines Hank over the top. Tavion nails Hank and rolls him in, Tavion tags in and Borne whips Hank into a lariat for two-plus.

Tavion with a short-arm clothesline to Hank and another for a two-count. Chinlock by Heights, Hank gets to his feet and fights off Heights but Tavion blocks the tag. Hank gets away from Tavion and gets the hot tag — Tank with a belly to belly toss and then goes to the apron to clothesline Myles into the ring! Springboard splash, springboard flying tackle to Tavion! SPinebuster to Tavion, cover but Borne breaks it up.

Borne is sent to the outside, they go for the Doomsday Machine but Borne knocks Hank over the top. NQCC with a DDT off Heights’ shoulders for three.

Winner: Tavion Heights & Myles Borne (5:36)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine for the time it had. Hank and Tank are on a losing streak gimmick and those never go well, so we’ll see what happens here.

* Trick Williams WALKS backstage.

* Back from break, it’s time to WHOOP THAT TRICK! Trick gets a mic and says last week he called Oba out to meet him in the ring and hasn’t heard from him since. But don’t get it twisted; even if Oba is champion, he’s still the man here in NXT. He fought for this, he sacrificed for this. He lost a brother for this. He did all that for this to become The Trick Williams show and every Tuesday the CW Network becomes the TW Network. But it all comes at a cost. He feels the hate in the back; they don’t want him to shine or get to the top. But he gets it now 00

HERE COMES JE’VON! Trick says don’t interrupt him. He knows why Evans is upset but it’s S&D season and time for the grown-ups to talk. Je’Von says he understands Trick now. He asks Trick when he knew it was his time. He understands what spot Trick is in because last year, Trick was him. Trick became NXT’s golden child and just like him, he wants the #1 spot. The difference is, he doesn’t need to break out of somebody’s shadow to get the spot.

Trick says that Je’Von is in his shadow right now. What does Je’Von know about having the title on his back or becoming the A champion? Winning the title is great but carrying it is something else and he knows how to do it. Je’Von says Trick doesn’t know who the hell he is. He’s not Trick Williams; he’s Carmelo Hayes! And it makes sense because everything he’s saying now is what Melo did, and that makes him a hypocrite. Je’Von says he’s done something no one has done: drop Oba Femi.

And on cue, OBA IS HERE! Oba tells Je’Von to say it to his face. It was a lucky shot and never again. Je’Von says not to play with him and asks if everyone remembers Deadline. He only needed a second to change history. And Oba wouldn’t have beaten Trick because he’d have it. As a matter of fact, he’ll drop Oba’s ass again to become champion in Vegas.

Trick starts but Oba tells Trick to shut up because the champion is speaking. Je’Von may be the future of NXT, but he lives in the present and now, and now belongs to Oba Femi. Trick says that’s what he’s talking about. Stand & Deliver, Trick vs. Oba so Je’Von can excuse himself.

Oba says if Trick spent less time talking he’d be champion now, but he’s not.

AVA IS HERE! She says there’s only one way this will end. At Stand & Deliver Oba will defend against Trick Williams — and Je’Von Evans in a triple threat match! Trick nails Je’Von and Oba brawls with Trick, sending him to the floor!

THE LIGHTS ARE OUT! Dark State are in the audience and come to the ring to assault Oba and Je’Von! They beat them down and catapult Je’Von into a backdrop, then send Oba to the outside. The lights are on and Trick is in the ring with them — he throws punches and gets beat down, tossed into a power bomb! Dark State stand over Trick.

* Andre Chase is getting checked out by medical and suffered a cracked rib last week. The doc asks if he has a ride home and he says he’s all alone. But Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon say they have it covered and help him into a wheelchair. Chase says maybe they aren’t so bad after all. We then see Jaida and Jordynne fighting in the back and security being hilariously inept at stopping them.

* Fraxiom walk up on Hank & Tank and Frazer says they’ve lost it. Axiom says that’s rude and he wishes they had their friendship sometimes. They leave and Swipe Right walk up from Evolve, saying they see Fraxiom as their Hardy Boys. We get a match out of it as Roxy walks by. The match is set for next week.

NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

Roxanne Perez vs. Kelani Jordan

Lockup to start, Roxy gets Kelani in the corner for three and shoves her but gets shoved back. Kelani with a headlock takedown, Roxy counters into a headscissors, they trade headscissors back and forth. Roxy flips for a pin, Kelani bridges through and trips Roxy for a one-count, both up as we go to break.

We’re back as Roxy is shot into the ropes and throws Kelani to the mat. Into the ropes, Kelani does the splits and Roxy does a handstand. Kelani with a big slap and am armdrag takedown, dropkick and she hits a legdrop on Roxy who is through the ropes now for two.

Kelani pulls Roxy into the center of the ring, Roxy pulls the apron with her and as the ref fixes it, she gets a cheap shot and sends Kelani into the corner. She hyperextends Kelani’s elbow and stomps down on it against the bottom turnbuckle! Roxy boot chokes Kelani against the bottom rope, kicks her and covers for two.

Back in the corner, Roxy pulls Kelani’s arm around the bottom rope for four. She grabs Roxy and throws her shoulder-first into the corner then goes for it again — but Kelani recverses. Inside cradle by Kelani for two-plus, Roxy into a waistlock but Kelani with a standing switch and roll-up for two. Roxy kicks out and sends Kelani shoulder-first into the corner.

Roxy works over the shoulder and goes to do a kneedrop but Kelani dodges and lays in some shots — but Roxy right back to the arm. Northern Lights suplex, cover gets two-plus and Roxy is frustrated as we go to break again!

We’re back and Kelani gets a cover for two after a modified DDT. She gets Roxy up on her shoulders and goes to drop her but Roxy counters with an armdrag, Kelani rolls up Roxy for two and catches an iummediate boot after — stepover heel kick! Split-legged moonsault but Roxy moves and she comes off the ropes to hit a cartwheel hip to Kelani’s head for two-plus.

Roxy smacks Kelani, who is fired up and lets go with strikes. Roxy with a back kick, goes for Pop Rocks but Kelani escapes. Back kick to the knee and a DDT — split-legged moonsault gets three!

Winner: Kelani Jordan (14:40)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: That was Kelani’s best match in a while, and that’s not just because it’s Roxy. She felt inspired in a way that she didn’t with the Parker stuff and it paid off quite a bit. I’m honestly a bit surprised Roxy lost, but it’s clear that she’s putting as many people over as possible before she is called up. And honestly, I’m okay with that.

* Stevie and Stone are in the Ava’s office and Stevie apologizes for Swipe Right. Stone wants to focus on Stand & Deliver but Ava says that she’s focused on Dark State. She says that any three of them will compete in a six-man next week against Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans & Trick Williams.

* Sarah asks Ricky about his match tonight and he says it’ll take more than last week’s shot to take him out. He says Shawn knows nothing about him and he’s not looking at the past; he’s focused on the future. Everyone will see that the Revolution is indeed televised when he wins the title.

* Zaria says she wants Sol Ruca with her at Stand & Deliver. Kelani walks in saying that she just beat one of the greatest champions in NXT history and is winning the title. Sol says it’s either Zaria or her winning as Sol has her qualifier next week. She coins the term ZaRuca.

* Dark State says no one is safe. They’re cool with the match.

Set For Next Week:

– Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans & Trick Williams vs. Dark State

– Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

NXT North American Championship Match

Shawn Spears vs. Ricky Saints

Spears escapes to the outside to start but Saints dives onto him! He batters Spears around the ring and hits chops against the guardrail, gets him in the ring and sends him into the ropes. Dropkick but Spears holds on, he goes into the ropes and Saints nails the dropkick this time. Spears battered in the corner for four and rolls to the outside, Saints leaps off the apron but Spears nails him in the gut. Saints right back though with a backdrop and he goes up onto the guardrail to strut — old-school like leaping shot to the head! Saints struts again on the guardrail as we go to break.

We’re back with Spears in control as he gets a kidney shot in. Saints fires back and hits a couple chops, but Spears whips him across the ring into the corner hard. Spears with mounted punches in a downed Spears and showboats before hitting a bodyslam. He goes up top and takes aim — but Saints is up and nails him, climbing up with him. Superplex but Spears fights back so Saints lays in the shots and tries again — Saints hits a super Jackhammer!

They’re both on their knees now and trade shots. Back to their feet, Saints chops Spears, Irish whip reversed but Saints with a lariat out of the corner. Enzuigiri, a diving elbow in the corner and a spinebuster! He goes for a Rochambeau but Spears escapes and goes outside. So Saints comes out and hits the Tornado DDT on the floor! Saints rolls Spears in and follows — Niko is up and distracts the ref as Izzi gives Spears the title. Belt shot! Cover by Spears for thr–NO!

Spears is frustrated and tells Saints he made him do this. He goes for the C4 — Saints off the back and hits his own C4! He brings Jensen into the ring, knocks Niko to the floor and then goes out to take both out! Back in, SPEAR! ROCHAMBEAU! Cover gets three!

Winner: Ricky Saints (10:15)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Perfectly good match to crown the new champion and strap the rocket to Ricky’s ass. It could have been stronger given more time, but the point was to get to that finishing sequence and put Saints over bigtime. It felt like a major moment and that’s all it needed to be.

After the match, Saints is in the ring when ETHAN PAGE attacks! He stands over Saints and holds the title high.

And with that, we’re done for the night!