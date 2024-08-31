Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hey y’all! Theo Sambus checking in for your Collision live coverage this evening, and honestly I’m still on a high from Wembley last week. Such a fantastic live experience, with the Casino Gauntlet in particular coming off so much better in person. When I tell you I LEAPT out of my seat when Nigel McGuinness entered, it’s no exaggeration! That was wild. And as for Swerve vs Danielson, good Lord that delivered, and I was an emotional wreck by the end. When he’s locking eyes with his family, telling them he loves them as Swerve kicks him repeatedly in the chest, I legit got choked up, even on a rewatch. It gets the full five from me and will most likely be my MOTY (although I still love that absolutely sublime finish to Ospreay vs Danielson perhaps a tad more).

Anyway, sights are now firmly set forward to All Out next weekend, and the build continues tonight. FTR look to rebound after being pinned by the Bucks on Sunday, and they’ll take on Undisputed Kingdom in tag team action. The series of singles matches for Big Tom Ishii continue, as he is scheduled to take on Kyle Fletcher tonight, which could be all kinds of fun. Plus, we have a SWEET looking four-way match between Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, Serena Deeb and Queen Aminata, which features some neat combinations and I am here for it. So LET’S GO!

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Venue: Denny Sanford Premier Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are LIVE and after the opening credits, the music of Orange Cassidy hits, and out comes The Conglomeration members for our opening trios match.

Match One: [Trios Match] Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, & Hologram vs The Beast Mortos, Lee Moriarty, & Johnny TV

It’s Johnny TV and O’Reilly who begin, Kyle backing Johnny into the ropes for a clean break. A series of kicks miss, O’Reilly tries for an armbreaker, Johnny twists out of it. Sunset flip attempt, Kyle switches into a jujigatame, Johnny rolls into the ropes to break it. Tag to OC, nice pop from Sioux Falls. Dropkick to the face, cover for 2. Hologram in with a monkey flip on Johnny, tags to both OC and Moriarty. Lee works over the arm of Cassidy, before Hologram comes back in. Tilt-a-whirl armdrag into a pinning combination gets a 2. Very fast exchange of pin attempts here, innovative short bomb into the ropes to bring Lee back into a pinning position. Dropkick by Hologram, Mortos in to take him out, and he lariats both Conglomeration members too. Spin kick to Hologram, but Mortos gets taken down with a huge tijeras. Moriarty cuts off a dive though, and goes for the mask, but Kyle comes in with a sleeper. Johnny applies one too, so OC jumps on his back! It’s a submission train…until Mortos charges with a big shoulder block to break it all up.

Mortos is going to fly, tornillo to the outside, but he takes out his own team! Diving knee from O’Reilly, suicide dive from OC, and Hologram is poised…springboard flipping senton to take out everyone on the floor. Back in the ring, a splash connects from Hologram, followed by a Cassidy elbow drop for 2. Mortos tags in, slaps the taste out of Cassidy’s mouth. Johnny in again, enziguri to OC. Low bridge from Cassidy sends TV to the floor, Moriarty in with a sunset flip, but OC steps out of it and tags in O’Reilly.

Strikes delivered to everyone! HUGE discus lariat from Mortos, nearly took O’Reilly’s head off. Reverse slingblade and a powerslam from Mortos, and he sets O’Reilly up in the corner for an elbow drop, gets a 2 count. Hologram back in, gets flipped overhead by Mortos but hits a tijeras on Johnny TV anyway. Bit of a ‘cute’ spot flying round the head of Mortos to take out Moriarty and TV with his legs before hitting a hurracanrana on Mortos for 2. Mortos with a spear! O’Reilly and OC toss the other guys out, and tag themselves in for some legal double teaming. O’Reilly and OC deliver repeated kicks to Mortos, but Mortos catches the legs and shoves them. Stundog Millionaire on Mortos! Pop-up Samoan drop on O’Reilly, OC with the satellite DDT in retaliation. Orange Punch, but Mortos falls into his corner. Moriarty with a German suplex on OC, dropkick, and Johnny tags in. Crucifix moonsault connects, Hologram up for a Spanish Fly off the ropes into a cradle pinning combo for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Hologram, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy

Time: 15:42

Rating: ***1/4 – These random trios matches don’t really mean much or contribute to storytelling in any big way, but they’re always fun, and this was an easy watch. I still think Hologram’s offense can get a little too telegraphed, but he’s pretty innovative, which is rare in 2024.

We recap Jon Moxley’s return this past week on Dynamite.

Match Two: [Trios Match] The Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & The Gunns) vs Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Josh Woods & Ariya Daivari)

Austin begins this one opposite Tony Nese, but the Premier Athletes make quick tags in the early goings. Woods cheapshots Austin and delivers a release overhead suplex. Daivari in to lariat Austin for a 2 count. Double team from Daivari and Nese in the corner with stereo punches, but Austin comes back with an armdrag on Daivari out of desperation. Tag to Juice! Jabs to Woods, Left Hand of God connects, one to Nese too. Full Nelson Slam on Nese, tag to Colten as Juice springboards out to take out Daivari on the floor. Neckbreaker from Colten, dropkick to Woods for 2.

Fameasser attempt misses, Mark Sterling provides a distraction, but Colten sidesteps and Nese gets sent into Sterling. 3:10 to Yuma on Woods gets the Bang Bang Gang the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Bang Bang Gang

Time: 4:37

Rating: N/R – Squash City – Premier Athletes are never going to be taken seriously are they? Hopefully we can do something more with the Bang Bang Gang as they’re still very entertaining.

Video package time as Mercedes Mone reflects on defending her title against Momo Watanabe, and she throws out an open challenge to anyone to come find her, she dares them.

We hear that the winner of the 4-way Women’s match tonight will face Mercedes Mone at All Out next week for the TBS championship! The stakes just got bigger.

Shida says she’s talked about being the greatest women’s wrestler in the entire division, and tonight she will prove it. Tonight, only Shida goes out on top.