Matt Hardy Weighs In on Bret Hart’s Comments About AEW Wrestlers

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the comments Bret Hart made about AEW wrestlers being actors trying to be wrestlers and more. You can check out some highlights below:

His thoughts on the comments Bret Hart made about AEW wrestlers being actors trying to be wrestlers: “I feel like probably what Bret meant — and even in some of my conversations with him, just that some stuff there is just like too, appears to him from his perspective, too clean or too choreographed. He would like it a little more gritty, a little more, just a little more physical, and where it looks a little less choreographed and more real, more realistic to a degree. I would guess that’s kind of what he meant by saying that, because that’s kind of the outlook he relayed to me whenever he was he was specifically talking about AEW.”

On Big Cass and Enzo Amore: “I remember their shtick was very, very over. This was our first time meeting both of these guys. So it was interesting getting to know them, never interacted with them at all when everybody else we had we were a little familiar with. But no, I do know that their shtick was massively over, massively over. And they would go in the ring and they were entertaining as a team with the way they would put stuff together.”

