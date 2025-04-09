GUNTHER Says His Run As WWE World Heavyweight Champion Is A ‘Privilege’

In an interview with MSG (via Fightful), GUNTHER spoke about how hard he’s worked to get where he is in WWE and how he views being World Heavyweight Champion is a privilege. GUNTHER won the belt back at Summerslam. He will next defend against Jey Uso at Wrestlemania 41.

He said: “Oh there has been many. I was fortunate enough to be in the ring with some of the greats and with some of the greats of today. What makes WWE special is wherever place we go around the world, we engage with our audience and being able to step in front of our audience that is fully invested, that’s what I worked for my whole life. That’s always what I wanted to do, and doing that being the World Heavyweight Champion is a privilege and… still in the process.“