– Former WWE Champion Big E appeared on today’s Raw Recap show and was asked about a comment comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made on last night’s edition of WWE Raw. During his appearance as a guest commentator last night on Raw, Hinchcliffe joked that Michael Cole’s stiffness is like Big E’s. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Big E on Tony Hinchcliffe’s comments: “I guess at my big age of 39 years old, people will say what they want about you. It has nothing to do with me. It’s not my business. Say what you want. He was given a mic. He was given an opportunity. People will feel how they want to. It’s just, there’s a lot of discourse oftentimes as a public figure.”

ON how others will say things about you: “People will say things about you, whether they’re jokes, whether they’re not and that is their right. I think the one thing is, and I get I’m on here. It was said on the show, I’m supposed to talk, especially when things are mentioned about me, I should have an opinion on them. It’s just, it is tiring to have to weigh in on everyone’s opinion or whatever they say.”

On not being hurt by it: “Look, I’m not hurt. I’m good. I want the discourse to be had without me, honestly. I really have no desire to weigh in on this. I didn’t sign up for this. I wasn’t aware of this. He did what he wanted to. People signed off on it. It has nothing to do with me, truly.”

As noted, Hinchcliffe will host the Roast of WrestleMania next week.