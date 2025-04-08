wrestling / News
WWE News: Tony Hinchcliffe Appears On Raw As Guest Commentator, Bert Kreischer Appears With Otis
– Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe had a guest commentary stint on this week’s WWE Raw. Hinchcliffe, who will host the Roast of WrestleMania, did commentary for the War Raiders vs. New Day match alongside Pat McAfee and Michael Cole:
.@TonyHinchcliffe joins @PatMcAfeeShow & @MichaelCole on #WWERaw commentary right now!
Get your tickets for The Roast of #WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchcliffe and Friends!
🎟️ https://t.co/GZRLRMa0Sc pic.twitter.com/ssAtbQFdJi
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2025
– Bert Kreischer appeared on tonight’s show and got interrupted by American Made before Alpha Academy showed up, as you can see below:
Bert Kreischer segment with American Made and Alpha Academy.
Bert and Otis ripped off their shirts.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/94Z9ZNSHMC
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) April 8, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Is Excited For CM Punk In Main Event of Wrestlemania, Explains What The Main Event Means
- Jeff Jarrett Says The Last Thing He Wanted To Do Was Leave WWE For WCW In 1999
- JBL Doesn’t Think WCW Nitro Would’ve Replaced WWE Raw On Monday Nights
- Tony Khan On Backlash To AEW Dynasty Closing Angle & Young Bucks Return