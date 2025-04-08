wrestling / News

WWE News: Tony Hinchcliffe Appears On Raw As Guest Commentator, Bert Kreischer Appears With Otis

April 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Tony Hinchcliffe Image Credit: WWE

– Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe had a guest commentary stint on this week’s WWE Raw. Hinchcliffe, who will host the Roast of WrestleMania, did commentary for the War Raiders vs. New Day match alongside Pat McAfee and Michael Cole:

– Bert Kreischer appeared on tonight’s show and got interrupted by American Made before Alpha Academy showed up, as you can see below:

