wrestling / News

WWE Bash in Berlin Highest Grossing Arena Event in Company History

August 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Bash in Berlin Image Credit: WWE

During today’s WWE Bash in Berlin kickoff show, Triple H announced that the PLE was the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history. He noted the record had previously been set by Backlash France and then Clash at the Castle Scotland.

WWE announced an attendance of 13,149 for the show. This is actually smaller than the last reported number from WrestleTix, which was 13,364 last night.

WWE Bash in Berlin

