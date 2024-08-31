WWE Bash in Berlin Highest Grossing Arena Event in Company History

During today’s WWE Bash in Berlin kickoff show, Triple H announced that the PLE was the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history. He noted the record had previously been set by Backlash France and then Clash at the Castle Scotland.

Triple H confirms that Bash in Berlin is the HIGHEST-GROSSING arena event in WWE history. They literally keep breaking records every month. WWE IS BOOMING. 🔥#WWEBash pic.twitter.com/MhHYcKMXCF — T R I B A L ⚜️ C H I E F (@WrestlingBuzzz) August 31, 2024

WWE announced an attendance of 13,149 for the show. This is actually smaller than the last reported number from WrestleTix, which was 13,364 last night.