wrestling / News
Owen Hart Cup Matches & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
April 9, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced matches in the Owen Hart Cup and more for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. The following was announced on Wednesday confirmed for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Athena vs. Harley Cameron
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian
* We’ll hear from FTR
