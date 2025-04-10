AEW News: Undisputed Kingdom Gets New Name On Dynamite, Kris Statlander Advances In Owen Hart Cup

– The Undisputed Kingdom have renamed themselves as of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong appeared on this week’s episode of Dynamite and talked about how it was a new era after Cole’s TNT Championship win. Cole noted that the three of them are no longer the Undisputed Kingdom and now known as The Paradigm:

– Kris Statlander defeated Thunder Rosa on Wednesday’s show to advance in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Statlander pinned Rosa in the match and will face either Billie Starkz or Jamie Hayter in the semifinals:

