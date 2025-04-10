wrestling / News
AEW News: Undisputed Kingdom Gets New Name On Dynamite, Kris Statlander Advances In Owen Hart Cup
– The Undisputed Kingdom have renamed themselves as of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong appeared on this week’s episode of Dynamite and talked about how it was a new era after Cole’s TNT Championship win. Cole noted that the three of them are no longer the Undisputed Kingdom and now known as The Paradigm:
The newly crowned TNT Champion Adam Cole speaks on what the future holds for himself, Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + Max@AdamColePro | @roderickstrong | @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/qXPlWFRJ1Z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2025
– Kris Statlander defeated Thunder Rosa on Wednesday’s show to advance in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Statlander pinned Rosa in the match and will face either Billie Starkz or Jamie Hayter in the semifinals:
AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm is going to be on commentary for this First Round Match in the #OwenHartCup!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX#TimelessToniStorm pic.twitter.com/9kbuUSVA3O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2025
Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa are leaving it all on the line for a shot at the #AEW Women's World Championship at #AEWAllInTexas!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@CallMeKrisStat | @ThunderRosa22 | #TimelessToniStorm pic.twitter.com/PDc1KAkqhT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2025
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1910143182840398075
