Nikki Garcia Gives Statement Following Husband’s Domestic Violence Arrest

Nikki Garcia has issued a short public statement following her husband Artem Chingvintsev’s arrest on charges of domestic violence. As reported on Thursday, Chingvintsev was arrested in Napa Valley, California where the two share a home and booked on charges of felony domestic battery. Garcia issued a statement (per PWInsider) which read as follows:

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

A representative for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office stated yesterday that deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Yountville shortly after 10:00 am local time on Thursday. Chingvintsev was booked California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which is “injur[ing] a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence, or corporal injury to a spouse.” He has since made bail and is out. Specific details of the incident are not yet known.