UPDATE: TMZ issued an update on the situation of the arrest of Artem Chigvintsev on felony domestic battery earlier today. A representative for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office revealed that police deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Yountville shortly after 10:00 am local time on Thursday (Aug. 29).

An arrest was reportedly made at the scene, and injuries are said to be involved. The representative stated that the victim in the case has asked for total confidentiality. The investigation is still currently ongoing.

ORIGINAL: TMZ reports that Dancing With the Stars alum Artem Chigvintsev, the husband of WWE Hall of Famer and former Superstar Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella), was arrested earlier today (Aug. 29) and arrested on charges of felony domestic battery based on online jail records. The nature and circumstances of his arrest are unknown.

Chigvintsev is currently incarcerated and awaiting bail in Napa Valley, California, where he and Garcia own a home together. The details that led up to Artem’s arrest are still unknown. The report notes that Garcia shared a post on her Instagram Stories yesterday (Aug. 28) showing that she was also in the Napa area. At the moment, it’s unknown if Garcia was involved in the situation culminating in Chigvintsev’s arrest.

The couple reportedly celebrated their wedding anniversary earlier this week. They were married in 2022, starting a relationship after being paired up on Dancing With the Stars in 2019. They also share a four-year-old son, Matteo. Their relationship was also featured on several reality shows on the E! Network.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that Chigvintsev is still in jail, and his bail release is listed at $25,000. His booking indicates a charge of California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which reads, “illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence, or corporal injury to a spouse.”

The story is still developing. Artem Chigvintsev and Garcia’s camps have not yet responded to TMZ’s requests for comment.