NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Backstage at TNA Impact Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Fightful Select reports that two WWE NXT wrestlers are backstage at tonight’s TNA Impact tapings at Old Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. According to the report, Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic are at the event. It’s unknown if or how they will be used on the show.

Grace hasn’t been on NXT since July 9 after facing Petrovic. She is the daughter of TNA GM Santino Marella.