Deonna Purrazzo Sneaks Win over Thunder Rosa On AEW Double Or Nothing: The Buy In

Deonna Purrazzo was able to get a win over Thunder Rosa on the AEW Double Or Nothing pre-show, albeit by way of shady tactics. Purrazzo picked up the win against Rosa on Sunday’s pre-show for the PPV, picking up the pin with a roll-up while grabbing the ropes behind the referee’s back.

The match was set up on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage when Purrazzo issued the challenge to Rosa after the latter said that The Virtuosa had been dodging her.