Join 411’s Live AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 Coverage

It's been a bit of a rocky road for AEW over the last couple months, but there's nothing like a high profile PPV to catalyze turning that around. This card in particular is pretty solid on paper, Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita has a ton of potential, Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay is the kind of match where both guys would have to actively sabotage each other for it to be bad, Adam Copeland and Malakai Black are going to bring all kinds of violence, and there's the wildness of Anarchy in the Arena. Plus Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage which will probably be good, Mercedes Mone is finally healthy and will take on Willow Nightingale, Toni Storm and Serena Deeb have done everything they can to get that match over, and Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta are still at each other's throats. Oh, and Chris Jericho will continue to bring "that doesn't work for me brother" into the year 2024 I'm sure. If there's a minor worry it's just how stuffed the card is, there's a lot of matches here and AEW PPVs have something of a reputation of brake neck speed going through these bigger cards. But we'll just have to see how they handle that this time around. Anyway that's the preamble, let's get to the action.

Kick-off show results:

– Deonna Purrazzo defeated Thunder Rosa

– The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn beat Cage of Agony

Match #1 – AEW International Title Match: (c) Roderick Strong w/ The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) vs. Will Ospreay

Strong avoids a Hidden Blade at the bell and they brawl right away. They head to the floor and Ospreay deals with Bennett and Taven but gets kneed by Strong. Ospreay eats a chop but then flips onto Taven and Bennett yet again. Double leg from Ospreay on the floor and some punches as he starts unloading on Strong, then catapults him into the ring post. Back into the ring now Ospreay hits a backbreaker. Some chops from Ospreay then he gets tripped by Taven and Bennett with the ref distracted including a doomsday move on the floor with a very bad landing from Ospreay. That was a poorly conceived spot and Ospreay landed almost right on his head and the ref had to behave like a total idiot to not see Taven running the ropes for the dive part of that move. Guess he can continue as Strong sends him back into the ring and starts landing punches. Strong keeps working the neck and head of Ospreay. They start trading strikes then Ospreay grabs an abdominal stretch but Strong quickly counters with a hip toss then looks for a Crippler Crossface but Ospreay is blocking that. Chop from Strong but Ospreay looks to fire up off of that and they start trading chops. More punches from Strong then a backbreaker. Ospreay starts landing chops of his own then avoids a backbreaker and hits a corkscrew kick to put both men down. Helluva kick in the corner from Ospreay then Bennett and Taven nearly get involved, the ref deals with them but here’s Wardlow from behind but the ref sees him. The ref doesn’t eject anyone though. Ospreay catches Strong in the corner with a kick that sends him out of the ring then Ospreay with a Sky Twister Press onto everyone on the floor. Wait, Wardlow wasn’t there and he comes over to menace Ospreay and the ref finally ejects everyone from ringside. Back in the ring Ospreay with a springboard forearm for a 2 count. More strikes go back and forth then Ospreay lands an enziguri then a Perfect-plex for a 2 count. Ospreay heads up top but Strong crotches him for the cut off. Strong climbs up with Ospreay, Ospreay elbows him back to the mat and lands on his feet trying a Sky Twister press then still lands a super kick. Ospreay wants the Hidden Blade but Strong counters into a Half Crab then switches to a Texas Cloverleaf.

It takes Ospreay a moment or two but he crawls to the ropes to break that hold. Strong with more strikes as he’s got Ospreay on the ropes then hits a back suplex into a facebuster for a 2 count. Strong puts Ospreay on the top rope and then climbs up with him, he wants a superplex and hits it then rolls through for a Torture Rack into a backbreaker for a near fall. Gut buster from Strong but his Sick Kick is countered with an Ospreay powerbomb and both men are down. They start trading strikes again, ultimately Ospreay with a hook kick but Strong kicks the knee then Ospreay tries a Styles Clash but Strong blocks it only for Ospreay to hit an Osp Cutter but he can’t cover in time and when he does he only gets 2. The ref has to check on Strong, Callis gets up from commentary to tell Ospreay to use the Tiger Driver ’91 and fires up Ospreay to do that. Ospreay then tosses the ref aside and thinks about the move, but ultimately can’t pull the trigger. Strong with an Olympic Slam then a fireman’s carry gut buster then Sick Kick but all that only for a near fall. Ospreay counters End of Heartache with a rana but only 2 on the pin. Knee from Strong, but Ospreay flips out of End of Heartache and hits a Hidden Blade. Storm Breaker follows and Ospreay gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Will Ospreay won the title in 17:40

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: A bit overbooked for my personal taste, but it’s Strong and Ospreay just let them work and they’ll give you something good. A few points knocked off for that early scary spot on the floor, the overbooked first half, and the dodgy selling from Ospreay for the final stretch.

Post match here comes Adam Cole for some reason. Cole gets in the ring and gets a mic, he wants to know if we’re ready for story time, no sir I have a whole other event and don’t want to sleep yet. Some cheap crowd work from Cole pissing on the crowd and complaining about all his rehab and the disrespect. He’s got the devil mask and says there’s a little devil in all of us. When he’s 100% you’ll be forced to give the devil his due. The lights cut out briefly then we get a video on the big screen, long shot down a hallway then we find we’re in MJF’s house, and there’s every chance he’s coming back. Back to live the music of MJF hits to a pretty good pop and he heads to the ring. MJF sees the devil mask on the mat then goes face to face with Cole, Cole wants to hug it out and MJF hugs him then takes him to dick kick city and smirks. Brainbuster from MJF then he gets a mic and insults Cole as noodle armed and bobble headed then officials come to help Cole to the back. MJF gave Cole his trust, and because of Cole that’s never happening again. Cole thought he took out MJF, but all he did was wake up MJF. Now he remembers who he is, the greatest wrestler on God’s green Earth, he’s better than you and you know it. Unlike Cole and the other schmucks in the back, he doesn’t need a New Japan or a Vince McMahon, MJF made MJF. So no more friendship, kangaroo kicks, or bullshit. He’s driven by hate now, and no one is safe. MJF picks up the devil mask, calls it stupid and that masks are worn by cowards, he’s done being afraid, or being humble, or apologizing for being the best. No one has everything you need in this business like he does, and everyone else pales in comparison to him. He doesn’t need a mask to prove that no one is on his level, and this dumb mask and everything it symbolizes can go to hell. For good measure he pulls a Flair and elbow drops it. In regards to his contract he shows off an AEW tattoo about betting on yourself. Just call him the wolf of wrestling because he’s not leaving. A little bit odd to have that in this spot on the show but that was necessary overall.

Match #2 – Unified Trios Title Match: (c) Bang Bang Gang (Jay White, Austen Gunn, and Colten Gunn) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta el Zero Miedo) w/ Alex Abrahantes

Pac and White start us off, but White begs off and tags in Colten. Pac hip tosses Colten then shoulder blocks him down. Rope running and Pac tosses Colten again then Austin tags in and gets hit with more of the same from Pac. Pac clotheslines Austin out of the ring and we get a bit stare off. Penta tags in now, and hits a Sling Blade then another one as Fenix tags in so Austin can take some tandem offense. Colten takes some corner offense from all of Death Triangle including a bunch of kicks then a triple dropkick. Austin gets kicked around as White makes a blind tag then Austin takes a dropkick to the ass. Fenix and Penta then hit dives onto Austin and Colten but when Pac sets to dive White intercepts him and hits a DDT, and Pac’s DDT selling is always great. White with a neckbreaker to begin working the head of Pac. Colten tags in and lands a few stomps then tags in Austin who then tags in White fairly quickly. White with some chops. Pac fights out of the heel corner but White stops a tag then catapults Pac into the bottom rope. Half Crab from White but Pac is able to kick him away. Colten tags in but gets kicked so Austin tags in but Pac makes the tag to Penta. Penta runs wild on Austin and Colten for a bit and tags in Fenix. Fenix with a superkick to Colten then runs across the ropes to punt Austin in the head. White then has to break up a pin. White tags in now and postures at the ref for a few moments only for Fenix to kick him in the head. Penta tags back in and White takes a combination of kicks before Penta hits a modified F5 for a 2 count.

Pac wants in and gets tagged, his chest visibly has the handprint of White on it. A flurry of strikes from Pac but White lands a chop only to take a rebound German suplex. Austin with a lariat to Pac, everyone gets a chance to get their stuff in and everyone’s down by the end of it. Pac with a thrust kick to White, then he heads up top only to have to bail as Colten comes in to eventually get a German suplex. Rebound suplex to Austin as well then White takes a flurry of corner offense from Death Triangle, Fenix and Penta with the double stomp Fear Factor, Fenix dives onto Austin and Colten but Juice Robinson appears to trip up Pac and allow White to hit the Blade Runner and retain the titles.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bang Bang Gang retained the titles in 12:21

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Not exactly my cup of tea personally, but if you like this style of match you’ll probably rate it higher. I’m also just generally bored by the Bang Bang Gang so individual mileage will vary a lot on this match.

Match #3 – AEW Women’s Title Match: (c) Toni Storm w/ Mariah May and Luther vs. Serena Deeb

Some circling, then they tie up and fight for position before they trade headlocks and escapes for a standoff. Another tie up, Toni then mocks Deeb on the break so Deeb slaps her then hits a double leg and ties up Toni with a Paradise Lock and sits on her, then lands a dropkick to the hip. Toni gets kicked in the corner but levels Deeb with an elbow that sends Deeb to the apron then Toni with a hip attack to send her to the floor. Getting back into the ring Deeb hits a Dragon Screw through the ropes then sends Toni out of the ring again. Deeb with a twisting neckbreaker on the floor then they head back into the ring. Octopus Hold from Deeb now but Toni gets to the ropes to break it. Abdominal Stretch now from Deeb but Toni fights free with a hip toss. Deeb with another Dragon Screw, then another one for good measure. Toni blocks a Dragon Screw and they trade pinning positions for a bit until Toni lands a headbutt and both women drop. Deeb gets caught in the corner with a Backstabber then Toni with a DDT then a bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a 2 count. Armbar from Deeb, Toni tries to fight it off but Deeb transitions to a triangle choke. Toni hoists Deeb up and slams her down then grabs a Texas Cloverleaf. Deeb has to crawl towards the ropes, and eventually she gets there to force the break. Some strikes from Deeb now as she fires up then hits the ropes and lands a jumping clothesline. Corner work from Deeb then a neckbreaker through the ropes. Toni avoids a few suplexes but Deeb hits a twisting neckbreaker. Some more standing switches then Deeb hits a rebound German suplex and a Pepsi Twist for a near fall.

They start trading strikes, looks like someone lost their place so they repeat a rope running spot so Toni can hit a chokebomb. Deeb avoids a hip attack and grabs the Half Crab. Toni crawls to the ropes but has to kick Deeb away only for Deeb to land a knee. Deeb back to the knee of Toni and locks in the Half Crab. May and Luther fight over throwing in the towel, Toni gets to the ropes during that and forces the break. Toni rolls out of the ring to recover but Deeb follows her only to eat a headbutt. Toni sees that Luther is holding the towel and curses him out then throws the towel away. Back in the ring Deeb with a Small Package for 2 only to take a German suplex. Deeb blocks Storm Zero with a roll up but Toni follows through and hits Storm Zero for a near fall. They head to the apron, but Toni can’t hit Storm Zero. Deeb then hits three Dragon Screw’s in the ropes and hits Detox on the apron. Another Detox in the ring but only a near fall. Deeb goes up top, Toni meets her there because it’s not like she took a flurry of offense or anything. Toni hits an avalanche Storm Zero then another one in the ring and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Toni Storm retained the title in 15:38

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: A decent technician vs. more of a bruiser style match, and they had the fans really with them down the stretch but this did feel a little overlong and I generally dislike the spot where you take several finishers then pop up to get your own off and win the match. That’s a bigger gripe than just this match but it was present here.

