wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes Money in the Bank Qualifiers
June 17, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, which includes Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Here is the lineup so far:
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches: Competitors TBA
* Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods
* Carlito vs. Dragon Lee
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, & Carmella Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Arn Anderson Recalls End Of Harley Race’s In-Ring Career, WCW Doing More PPVs
- Even More Details On Mysterious Group Headed to WWE RAW on Monday (SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross Shares Who He Thinks Is Responsible for Killing WCW