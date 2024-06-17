wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes Money in the Bank Qualifiers

June 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches for Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, which includes Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Here is the lineup so far:

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches: Competitors TBA
* Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods
* Carlito vs. Dragon Lee

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading