CM Punk On WWE’s Culture Changing Since 2014: ‘It’s a Much Better Place’

CM Punk spoke following WWE Clash of the Castle about how WWE’s culture has changed since he left the company in 2014. Punk made his return to the company at Survivor Series last year, and he spoke after his appearance at Saturday’s PPV about how some of the things he pushed for before he left came into place in the years while he was away.

“Somebody here told me that they were extremely happy that I was back to experience the atmosphere and the culture that I started to grow here,” Punk said. “And a lot of it — and this is not my words. A lot of it was because of me, why this place is like this now. A lot of the things that I fought for and asked for, sometimes begged for, are now in place. And it’s just a much better place.”

He continued, “I’m older, I’m wiser. It’s a great crew. The people who like me will know that I’m being earnest and honest, and believe me. And the people who don’t like me will find a reason to twist that into, ‘Oh, he’s just lying, blah blah blah.’ Doesn’t matter, we’re here. We’re the ones that do the work, and we know what goes on behind the scenes. And in one word; it’s magic.”

Punk’s comments were echoed by Triple H during his portion of the post-PPV press conference.