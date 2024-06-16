Backstage Update on The Hardys’ TNA Status, Free Agency

– Fightful Select has an update on The Hardys, with Jeff Hardy recently returning to TNA last Friday at Against All Odds, joining his brother Matt Hardy. Hardy’s AEW contract had reportedly expired at midnight on Friday, June 14. According to the report, the gears started turning for Hardy to return to TNA earlier in the week.

At the moment, both Matt and Jeff Hardy are still said to be free agents. Fightful also notes that both men are currently working in TNA without contracts. Many within TNA were under the impression that Jeff Hardy would be appearing in the company soon, but they weren’t told as such before June 14.

Matt Hardy’s original agreement with TNA was reportedly a short-term one, but additional dates and plans have been added to it. Fightful reports that there have also been creative pitches for Reby Hardy to work a match, but it’s unconfirmed if this will actually come to fruition. She last competed in the ring in 2016 for TNA.

Additionally, TNA sources informed Fightful that they were very happy with the post-show speech by The Hardys, Nic Nemeth, and Joe Hendry at Against All Odds.

While there is no word on any continued extended talks between The Hardys and AEW, it’s noted that the door “seems to remain open” for both sides to work together again at some point in the future. Jeff Hardy last competed for AEW earlier in February, losing a No DQ match to Sammy Guevara on Rampage.