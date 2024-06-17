Mark Henry Believes Nation Of Domination Is The Greatest Faction Of All Time

Mark Henry thinks that the Nation of Domination is the best faction of all time, as he noted in a new interview. The WWE and AEW alumnus spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and talked about his time with the group. Henry noted that he believes the faction, which including The Rock, Ron Simmons, D’Lo Brown, and the Godfather, was the all-time best faction.

“The best faction of all time,” he said. “It’s hard to argue. I think it was the first person that said something to me was Vince and then Ron Simmons and The Rock both said, ‘Hey, you need to go down to the ring because they want to talk to all of us together.’ I’m like, ‘All of us? Who is us?’ Then Dwayne proceeded to tell me that, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be my thing. I’m going to bring you into the Nation to help us.’ I was like, ‘Oh, s**t.’”

He continued, “”I was in shock. I was like, ‘Man, this is awesome,’ and I was kind of like the heavy, like the fold your arms bodyguard type of dude at first. Man, it was a surprise that they were making me. I just thought that I was going to go out there and do something with them and it was like a one-off. I didn’t think that that’s what Vince meant when he said that he was gonna put me with him tonight.”