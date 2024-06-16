Even More Details On Mysterious Group Headed to WWE RAW on Monday (SPOILERS)

As previously reported, a QR code at WWE Clash of the Castle revealed a countdown that ends during this Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. It’s believed that the group will consist of Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy, along with Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, to continue a form of the Bray Wyatt story. Fightful Select has more details on the group ahead of their impending debut. It was noted that additional pieces, including people who may not be named in this article, could be involved.

All of the members of the group have been away from TV for some time. Rowan re-signed with WWE recently and has been at the Performance Center. Dallas hasn’t been seen on TV since last year and has been signed since 2022. Lumis has also been off television for over a year with no explanation, except that he wasn’t injured.

The group has been in the planning stages for a long time and there are those in the company that thinks it has a “real chance” to work with modern wrestling. While it was difficult in the past to make Wyatt and Fiend-related stories work due to the supernatural elements, there doesn’t appear to be any of those in this group as currently set to be portrayed. The group has been planned since even before the Bray Wyatt documentary dropped in April, with a lot of work going into the costumes.

Uncle Howdy is indeed meant to be part of the group, and there were talks of Mercy The Buzzard, Huskus Pig, and the White Rabbit. A lot of the visuals are being kept secret, however.