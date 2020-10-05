Details On Chris Jericho’s New Book, Which Will Cover All 2,725 Matches From His Career

During the latest edition of his ‘Saturday Night Special’ video stream, Chris Jericho revealed details on his next book: The Complete List of Jericho: 30 Years of Smashes, Matches and Hits. He noted that his thirty-year anniversary was on Friday, as he had his first match on October 2, 1990 against Lance Storm at the Moose Hall in Ponoka, Alberta.

On what the book will have: “I am putting out a new book based on […] this actual documentation here. This is every match I’ve ever had and I wrote them all down, starting with match one all the way to match 2,725, which will be this Wednesday on the Jericho 30 celebration edition of Dynamite. Jericho and Hager vs. Luther and Serpentico. I’m putting out a book, it’s called the Complete List of Jericho. Every single match I’ve ever had. Top 10 lists of all my favorite opponents, my favorite matches, my favorite areans, all that sort of stuff. Pictures, probably 100 pictures you’ve never seen before from my thirty-year career.”

On this book being a first: “This is the first time anything like this has ever happened because nobody I think has ever kept a documentation chronicle of every match they’ve ever had.”

On pre-order information: “This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite you’re going to get all of the information on where you can pre-order the book. Because of COVID, the book won’t be available for a few more months but if you pre-order it, you’re going to get probably a 90 minute audio, kind of a podcast of me choosing random matches that you guys gave me on Twitter and discussing those matches. I did the first half of it today, it was super fun. Really enjoyed it. And I think you guys are gonna enjoy it too.”