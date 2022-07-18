wrestling / News
Details On New Faction Formed At Latest AEW Dark Tapings (SPOILERS)
July 18, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, former NXT wrestler Parker Boudreaux made his AEW debut during this past weekend’s AEW Dark tapings. He was part of a stable called the Trust Busters with Ariya Daivari and Slim J.
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that the faction was Tony Khan’s idea and part of a new character for Ariya Daivari. The character was inspired by the UFC’s Ari Emanuel, with Daivari now taking “Ari” as his first name. During the taping, Daivari noted that his trust fund came in on July 4 and now he’s rich.
Dave Meltzer noted that Tony Khan is “very excited” about the idea, but it’s unknown where the group will land. A decision has not been made whether the group will stay in AEW or end up in Ring of Honor.
