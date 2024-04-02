Details On Reported Reason For AEW Releases

A new report has some details on the cause for AEW’s releases yesterday. As reported, the company cut 10 people including Parker Boudreaux, Anthony Henry, Stu Grayson, Dasha Kurtel, and The Boys (aka the Tate Twins).

There has been some speculation online that this is an indication of financial trouble for AEW, but PWInsider reports that this was not being done due to financial cutbacks. Instead, the report says that they were a reorganization of how the company is using its roster and did not want to keep talent from pursuing other opportunities.

The report notes that the door is open for any of the released talent to be possibly used later.

It is also noted that the Tate Twins are now fully free agents. They had about 16 months left on their AEW deals. The report yesterday said that it was believed all the people being cut were 100% free agents going forward.