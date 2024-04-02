UPDATED: AEW has made a number of other releases including Jose The Assistant and more. PWInsider reports that in addition to the aforementioned talents, the company has released Gravity, Slim J, Jose The Assistant, and Jora Johl.

The site notes that this appears to be all the talents cut tonight. No word on whether additional releases are coming later.

ORIGINAL: AEW has released several talents from their roster including Stu Grayson, Dasha Kuret, and more. PWInsider reports that the Tate Twins (Dalton Castle’s “Boys”), Anthony Henry, Grayson, and Kuret were all released today. Fightful originally reported Grayson and Kuret’s releases, and have also reported that Parker Boudreaux has been released.

PWInsider notes that according to several sources, AEW is currently evaluating their roster and making cuts that will benefit both the company and the talents. It is believed the released talents will be completely free agents immediately.

It is not yet confirmed whether additional releases are coming.