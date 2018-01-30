More Details on WWE Hiring Jeremy Borash, How It Changes Impact’s Plans, & Who Made The Call To Hire Him

It was reported earlier today that WWE has hired longtime TNA & Impact Wrestling employee Jeremy Borash. Pwinsider reports that the hire was a Triple H decision and that Borash will be working with NXT. There’s no word when Borash officially starts with WWE, but it could be as soon as the NXT tapings in Atlanta, GA this week. There is also no word on if he will have an on-screen role. He could end up working with Matt Hardy, but those are not the plans at this time.

The site adds that this will change Impact Wrestling’s plans, as Josh Matthews was to be transitioned out of his announcing role for another on-screen position. The plan for announcing had been to put Borash and Don Callis together as the announcing team, but that won’t be happening now. Impact may edit out on-screen appearances on the new episodes of Impact that were taped in early January.