Dirty Dango On How His Appearance At NWA Hard Times 2 Happened

In an interview for Chris Van Vliet’s Insight (via Fightful), Dirty Dango (formerly Fandango in WWE) spoke about how his appearance at NWA Hard Times 2 happened and how Drew McIntyre helped him out. Here are highlights:

On appearing at NWA Hard Times 2: “I was at Drew McIntyre’s wedding a few years ago, we’re really close, and Billy (Corgan) was there. When I got released — when you get released, you figure out who your real friends are. A lot of people you think you’ll hear from, you don’t. A lot of people you don’t expect to reach out to you, they do, which is surprising. Understandably, it’s weird, when someone gets released that you’re not close with, you know they’re getting 1,000 text messages and it’s a weird situation. Drew reached out to me and was like, ‘if you want to try to get in with Billy, here is his contact.’ I gave him a call and he said, ‘we’re doing some tapings in December.’ We did three or four days in Atlanta, long days of filming, but it was like a family reunion. I saw my old buddies; Mike Knox, Sam Adonis was there, it was a reunion. Just a cliche analogy of, you have to be nice to everybody on your way up. Not saying the NWA is on the way down, but it’s true, we’re a weird niche community and we’re all connected in some way. If you’re a prick to somebody or screw someone over, there’s a good chance you’ll run into them again, but if you’re cool and are nice to people, which I think I did, it was cool to see my old friends. Laid back atmosphere. It was fun.”

On how NWA suits him: “Over the few days, I was coming up with different mannerisms. We cut a lot of promos, a lot of content. There are some good promos there. The cool thing with NWA is, if you don’t have a good promo, every one of those guys and girls, you go to a live mic and you just have to go. Every one of those guys and girls can deliver. It’s cool to see. A lot of Independents — not saying they are independent or that independent is a bad word — it’s not really promo or character-driven. It’s more athletic and highspots. NWA is more character, storyline, promo driven and an old school show, which is perfect for a guy like me who has a bum ass from doing leg drops.”