D’Lo Brown Recalls Aces And Eights Storyline In Impact, Discusses His Picks For Impact’s Future Top Stars

In a recent interview on The Angle Podcast, D’Lo Brown discussed the Aces and Eights storyline in Impact, his picks for future stars of Impact, and much more. You can read his comments below.

D’Lo Brown on his favorite memories of working for Impact: “I loved the whole Aces and Eights storyline. I thought that was delicately weaven into the mystery of who’s in the company and who’s not and who’s actually a mole. I loved that time. I thought Aces and Eights was a group that was cutting edge for its time and connected with people. That was one of my favorite times in Impact.”

On his picks for the future of Impact: “Easily, Deonna Purrazzo is going to be the face of the Knockout’s Division for a long time to come. That woman has got ‘star’ written all over her and she carries herself in and out of the ring like a star. Always, Eddie Edwards is a guy you look at and you go, ‘Man, Eddie is the flag bearer of this company’ and there are still great things waiting down the road for Eddie Edwards. Then you look at a young guy like Ace Austin. I think he’s got the potential to be special in this business and be a multiple-time world champion here in Impact Wrestling. The future is bright for our company. We’ve got people lined up everywhere who can handle different roles, and I think there’s so much on the horizon for this company. I’m just excited.”

On Impact finding its niche in the current wrestling landscape: “For us, I think it’s just we find our niche and do the best we can. I think in this COVID era of wrestling when you take away all the bells and whistles, TV production comes down to how good of talent you have in the ring wrestling and how good of storylines you have. I think over this COVID era, Impact has done it better than anybody else. We didn’t try to hide who we are. We put wrestling right at the forefront and just went with it. I think that’s a testament of our company and our strength and determination to find our place in this industry and hold onto it tightly.”

On potential WWE talent who were released possibly joining Impact: “It’s really a bad feeling when you’re let go from a company, but I know each one of them, there’s still a lot in front of them. They’ll do great things in the future, whether it’s here in Impact or anywhere else. I know those people are survivors and they’re gonna go out there and prove a lot of people wrong that they were let go.”

