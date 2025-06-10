Doctor Named In Vince McMahon Lawsuit Seeks Default Win Against Law Firm Over Discovery Dispute

The doctor named in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon is seeking a default win against a law firm and Grant’s attorney over a discovery dispute. Law360 reports (per Fightful that Dr. Carlon Colker has giened a motion the US District Court for the District of Connecticut seeking the default judgment over a complained made in regard to comments a partner made amid the dispute, all of which is connected to Grant’s lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon.

Colker and his Peak Wellness clinic are seeking the default, claiming that the defendant has failed to respond to the case during a specific timeframe. The complaint was filed on May 2nd and they allege that Holland Law Firm LLC was notified, but they haven’t responded.

The suit alleges that Ann Callis, who is representing Grant, made defamatory comments during a press conference in October of 2024 when she said that they did not stick to medical and ethical standards while treating Grant. Grant alleges that she went to Colker for help with physical and emotional damage caused by McMahon and that McMahon and WWE paid the medical expenses.

Colker and Peak Wellness filed the complaint the same day that their motion to dismiss Grant’s suit for a bill of discovery was denied.