Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher Confront Dustin Rhodes On Tonight’s AEW Collision

Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision opened with the new TNT Champion, Dustin Rhodes, who was confronted by Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis. Rhodes celebrated his win at All In, but Callis and Fletcher interrupted him.

Fletcher wants to take not only the TNT title, but everything Rhodes cares about. Rhodes said that Fletcher was jealous because he couldn’t win last week. Callis then spoke about Rhodes’ history and said they knew each other since 1997. Callis said that after conquering his demons, Rhodes was still chasing the high of being a champion. He then offered Rhodes a spot in the Don Callis Family when he loses to Fletcher. He said it would be better than being the third wheel in his own family, which caused Rhodes to attack. Fletcher retaliated but Rhodes fought back and stood tall.

