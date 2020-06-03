wrestling / News
Donald Trump Jr Reacts To Jaxson Ryker’s Post Praising the President
June 3, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously reported, The Forgotten Sons’ Jaxson Ryker posted a message on Twitter that praised President Donald Trump, which drew criticism from his WWE co-workers like Kevin Owens, Mustafa Ali and others. In a post on Twitter, Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., reacted to what Ryker said.
He wrote: “My father will always stand up for our country and everyone in it. Thank you for your service in the Marines!”
Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More
— Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 1, 2020
My father will always stand up for our country and everyone in it.
Thank you for your service in the Marines! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/7XbCElYpvg
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jaxson Ryker Controversial 2019 Black Lives Matter Comments Surface Where He Said People of Color Need to ‘Realize How Good They Have It’
- Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali & More Criticize Jaxson Ryker Over Donald Trump Tweet
- Jim Cornette Discusses Shawn Michaels Threatening To Not Show Up, Making Demands During WrestleMania 14 Weekend
- Bray Wyatt Reveals That Sid Vicious Destroyed One Of His Toys When He Was A Kid Backstage In WCW