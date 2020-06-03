wrestling / News

Donald Trump Jr Reacts To Jaxson Ryker’s Post Praising the President

June 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we previously reported, The Forgotten Sons’ Jaxson Ryker posted a message on Twitter that praised President Donald Trump, which drew criticism from his WWE co-workers like Kevin Owens, Mustafa Ali and others. In a post on Twitter, Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., reacted to what Ryker said.

He wrote: “My father will always stand up for our country and everyone in it. Thank you for your service in the Marines!

