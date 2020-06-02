Jaxson Ryker Receives Heavy Criticism After Tweeting Support For Donald Trump

Jaxson Ryker took to Twitter to show his support for President Donald Trump, and to no surprise is now dealing with some heavy criticism. Ryder, who is on Smackdown with Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler as the Forgotten Sons, posted to his Twitter account to say, “Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More.”

The post was made shortly after Trump drew heavy criticism as police cleared out protestors demonstrating peacefully, via tear gas, pepper spray bullets, and flash bangs, from Lafayette Park near the White House shortly before curfew was set to take affect. Shortly after, Trump walked across the park with others to St. John’s Episcopal Church, a church that suffered some fire damage in rioting last night, posed for photos, and then walked back to the White House.

As of this writing, the mass majority of the responses to Ryder’s tweet have been critical with 286 likes and 56 retweets without comment, compared to 1094 retweets with comment which are almost universally negative.