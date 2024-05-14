Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start with a video from moments ago of Noam Dar backstage having been apparently attacked. The rest of Meta-Four is there and Lash denies that Trick Williams did it.

* We next get a recap of the NXT Women’s North American Title match announcement and the NXT Women’s Combine from last week and the reveal of who moved on to the qualifiers. Ava says the qualifiers begin tonight, as we know.

* Backstage, Kiana James and Izzi Dame are backstage. Kiana says Izzi is a superstar and she’ll run Raw while Izzi runs NXT, so it’s time to go out and win the qualifier. Meanwhile Sol Ruca says she finished #1 in the combine and will win tonight before moving on to become our first NXT Women’s North American Champion.

NXT Women’s North American Championship Qualifier

Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

Circle and lockup to start, Dame shot into the ropes and runs Sol over. She comes off the ropes but gets run over by Sol, who then locks in a waistlock. Izzy counters into a wristlock, Sol goes to flip out but gets put on the mat. Sol kippups and hits a suplex, she charges in the corner but Izzi dodges. Enzuigiri, kick to the midsection and a flip off the corner to take Dame down. Izzi to the outside and Sol goes to the apron. She kicks Izzi and hits a moonsault onto her! Roll back in and a cover for two.

Izzi pushes Sol into the corner and sends her over the ropes hard to the floor. Izzi out and slams Sol into the commentary table, then talks shit before rolling her back in. One-armed backbreaker by Izzi, cover gets two and she goes right into a torqued-in chinlock.

Sol to her feet and snapmares Izzi over, Izzi slides off Sol’s shoulder and hits a flapjack, then an elbowdrop to the back for two. Izzi right back into the chinlock, Sol back her feet and his whipped into the corner. Sidewalk slam attempt but Izzy flips out of it and runs over Izzi a couple of times, springboard forearm and then a fireman’s carry press slam. Springboard but Izzi moves, she hits a backdrop on Sol and eats a big boot for two.

Izzi hits a shoulder to the gut in the corner, she whips Sol into the other corner and charges in — Sol counters with a Sol Snatcher! That’s it.

Winner: Sol Ruca (5:36)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very good match between these two without any sloppiness. That finishing sequence was pretty dope to boot.

* Ava tells Tony D and the Family that they can’t just kidnap people. He says he doesn’t know where they are and they’re wherever they wanted to go. Ava says she might take away the title match, but Rizzo and Luca say it would be false advertising. Ava fines Tony $20,000. Tony hands over an envelope and says it’s all there plus some more. He says Ava is tough but fair and promises no funny busines.

* Malik asks Edris if he’s ready for tonight. Edris seems to be in his head about his bad look and says he’ll be good as he pets a rabbit’s foot. Brinley walks in and says they don’t need the rabbit’s foot, and off they go.

* Kelly asks Lola Vice and Shayna about Shayna’s win last week and Shayna says that she’s been dominant and is sticking around to see who Ava makes Roxy’s opponent at Battleground. Karmen Petrovic blindsides Lola and Natalya attacks Shayna, which leads to a pull-apart brawl.

OTM vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Malik starts off against Nima and gets backed into the corner, but ducks a clothesline. Nima puts Blade in the corner and hits a back elbow, whip across the ring and Blade goes up and over. Blind tag to Edris, drop-toe hold and am elbow to Nima. Cover for one.

Nima powers Edris into the corner and tags in Price, tandem takedown and stomp for two. Price chucks Edris into the corner but Edris dodges a punch for some strikes. Price puts him back in the corner and decks him, tag to Nima for a double suplex but Blade makes the save. OTM beat on Blade and Enofe in opposite corners, they to a turnaround as they’re whipped at each other and then take out OTM! Double rana sends OTM to the outside and they DIVE on them!

Back in the ring, Edris sent into the ropes and Jaida trips her, allowing Nima to clothesline him down. Brinley attacks Jaida and the guys get involved in holding her back as we go to break.

We’re back as Nima plants Enofe on the mat with an atomic drop slam as Brinley and Jaida go at it again on the outside. They battle toward the back and officials try to separate them as Nima hits Enofe with a kneelift. Price tags in and they both charge in for a running strike to Edris for a nearfall.

Edris fights back but gets a bodyshot. Whip into the ropes, Price with a uranage and he lies in wait as Edris crawls to his feet in the corner — charging lariat. Price applies a wheelbarrow crossface and lifts him fully off the ground — but Enofe elbows his way out! Nima tags in and hits some back elbows as Edris’ boot is starting to come off. Enofe off the ropes and dodges OTM to get the hot tag to Blade! Leaping clothesline to Nima, blockbuster to Price and then up top for a double crossbody!

Edris tagged in but Nima powers Blade over the top. Enofe dropkicks Nima and goes for a dive but he stops to fix his boot and gets planted. Double spinebuster to Enofe for three.

Winner: OTM (10:46)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Solid match, slightly dinged with the need to do the Brinley and Jaida brawl twice along with Edris’ bad luck. One of that would have been fine in any case, but all of it combined was a bit much. Still decent though.

* Noam Dar is in medical with Meta-Four and the doc won’t clear him. Dar thinks it was a Je’Von trick and Jakara questions why Lash doesn’t think it was Trick. She ignores the question because her match is next.

* Axiom and Nathan Frazer see Ridge Holland hanging out and say he’s in a good mood. Ridge says that Chase U are good folks to hang out with, and Axiom says that if they get a Tag Title shot he may need to pick a side.

The O.C. walk in and say that Ridge needs to leave NXT like all the main roster guys, and Ridge says that unlike them he started here. Gallows tells Ridge to find a friend and face them, but Anderson says he has no friends as they walk off.