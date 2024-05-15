Vince McMahon’s Lawyers File Motion of ‘Material Facts’ To Support Arbitration

Vince McMahon’s lawyers have filed a motion with a statement of “material facts” in their quest to move the Janel Grant lawsuit to arbitration. As reported, Grant filed a lawsuit in January against McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE accusing McMahon sex trafficking, rape and more. McMahon has argued that the suit should be moved to arbitration.

Fightful reports that McMahon’s attorneys filed a motion to support their arbitration request, which lists the following “material facts”:

1. Plaintiff Janel Grant (“Plaintiff”) and McMahon (collectively, the “Parties”) had a three-year relationship which ended in or about January 2022. (Defendant Vincent K. McMahon’s Declaration in Support of His Motion to Compel Arbitration Executed on April 18, 2024 (Dkt. No. 30-2 (“McMahon Decl.”)) ¶ 2.) 2. During their entire relationship, Plaintiff lived in the same luxury apartment building as Defendant. (Plaintiff’s Complaint (Dkt. No. 1 (“Compl.”)1 ¶ 2.) 3. When Plaintiff and Defendant’s relationship ended, they entered into a contract entitled Confidential Settlement Agreement, General Release and Covenant Not to Sue (the “Agreement” or “Agmt.”). (McMahon Decl. ¶ 2 & Ex. 1.) 4. Before the Parties involved their respective attorneys in the negotiation of the Agreement, Plaintiff herself negotiated the monetary compensation that Defendant would pay her under the Agreement from $1,000,000 (the amount initially offered by Defendant) to $3,000,000. (McMahon Decl. ¶ 3; Compl. ¶ 210.) 5. The Parties were represented by counsel in connection with the drafting and negotiation of the Agreement: Jonathan M. Shapiro of Aeton Law Partners LLP for Plaintiff, and Jerry S. McDevitt of K&L Gates for Defendant. (McMahon Decl. ¶ 4.)

The full motion is here.

If you know someone who is being abused, or if you yourself a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Call 1-800-656-4673 to be connected with the National Sexual Assault Hotline.