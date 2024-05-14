Maven Recalls Being Put In Walls of Jericho, Why It’s The Most Painful Move He Took In WWE

Maven recently elaborated on why being put in the Walls of Jericho was the most painful move he ever took in WWE. The WWE alumnus previously recalled how much the submission move hurt the first time he took it, and he spoke in a new YouTube video about why that was the case. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On being put in the movie: “I had never been placed in the Walls. I had no clue what the Walls felt like. I obviously have seen him put this move on other competitors but you don’t know how something feels until it happens to you. I would learn this lesson that night. Now the best way to describe what the Walls feels like for those of you who will never be a wrestler is: I know you’ve all jammed or bent your finger back and you get it to the place where it won’t go any further. Well, that’s what the Walls felt like that night as I saw my boots from an angle. I’ve never seen them before. Chris locks it in and goes back to a specific point, a point he probably does with other guys, and then from that position, he sat back a little bit further and I’m sure it was to teach me a lesson. You can see on my face as I tap out, that I completely am done. That’s not an act, that’s not me selling, that is sheer pain. That is the most pain I was ever in in that ring. I still can remember it.”

On taking the finisher years later: “Three years later, I would wrestle Chris again. By this time, I was no longer just the ‘Tough Enough’ kid. I had successfully paid some dues at this point. Again, I would lose to Jericho, and again, I would lose from the Walls of Jericho. This time, he didn’t put it in nearly as tight as he did the first time. I remember getting backstage. I didn’t tell him prior to the match, because I didn’t want him to try to even put it in tighter than he did the first time, but once we got backstage after the match was over, I did tell him that first match, Yeah, I’m ad this one didn’t resemble that one. In true Chris form, he grinned at me. Just to tell me, ‘Yeah, of course, kid. I have to make you earn it, kid,’ and he laughed and walked on. Chris did me a favor that night.”