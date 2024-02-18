– During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Maven ranked how much wrestler finishes in the ring legitimately hurt, including Chris Jericho’s submission hold, The Walls of Jericho (aka the Lion Tamer). Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maven on Chris Jericho applying the Walls of Jericho on him: “I was first put in this move during a championship match after my Royal Rumble episode with Undertaker. I never knew exactly how this move was going to feel. This was one of the moves that during my training and during developmental I just never went into. So when Chris put this move on me that night, it was the first time I had ever been in it. I remember, during the match, you actually see my face almost give up on life in general. I was not selling that was really how I felt. It was the only time in my life I’d seen the bottom of my shoes from that angle while they were on my feet.”

On how much the move legitimately hurts: “How did it feel? Well, I gotta be honest. Whenever I say something makes me want to give up on life in general, it goes in the ‘It hurts a lot’ category. It wasn’t one of those moves that made me hate the job, but definitely not something I was looking forward to ever taking again.”