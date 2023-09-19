wrestling / News
Dragon Lee To Challenge For NXT North American Title On Next Week’s Raw
September 18, 2023 | Posted by
Dragon Lee is set to make his WWE Raw debut on next week’s show as he challenges for the North American Championship. It was announced on tonight’s show that Dominik Mysterio will defend his title against Lee on next week’s episode.
Lee previously challenged for the title on the August 8th episode of NXT, but came up short thanks to Rhea Ripley’s involvement.
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw @DomMysterio35 defends the #WWENXT North American Championship against @WWENXT's @dragonlee95! pic.twitter.com/itnmeZX5mq
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2023
