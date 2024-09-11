Drew McIntyre On Raw Possibly Getting Edgier Language On Netflix, Filming Fights For The Killer’s Game

Drew McIntyre doesn’t expect that Raw will be replete with explicit language when it hits Netflix, noting that such choices should be done strategically. McIntyre weighed in on the notion in his recent interview with Wrestling Inc and talked about filming fight scenes for his role in The Killer’s Game. You can see some highlights below:

On his pitch for Raw’s first Netflix episode: “I mean, I was literally pitching to an executive last night about how I’m going to drop the C-word in the cold open on Netflix. They were not so receptive.”

On the importance of being strategic with mature language: “I think we still got to pick and choose those moments so that it doesn’t get lost and people go, all right, this is not hitting as hard because I’ve heard the same word 12 times throughout this three-hour show.”

On laying out a match vs. movie fight choreography: “I wrestle a very physical style. I can’t just punch people in the face or chop them as hard as I can until blood starts running down them. Dave probably wouldn’t have appreciated that. So I just had to learn about different camera angles, how to deliver those punches so they look as effective as possible on film. And it was fun. And because of my background with WWE, it was a seamless transition, but it was cool to try something different. And the best part of all was watching it back and seeing the results. ‘Wow, this is what we were talking about here when I do this, and this is why this worked.'”

On watching a fight in the movie being edited together: “It’s just unbelievable what they can do today and how the movie looks, how amazing the fight scenes are and to have one of my own is just mind-blowing.”