Drew McIntyre Reportedly Working With Elbow Injury

– PWInsider (via Fightful) reports that Drew McIntyre is dealing with an injury at the moment. He’s aid to be working through a “badly hyperextended elbow.”

Drew McIntyre reportedly suffered the injury during his title bout against Seth Rollins earlier this month at WrestleMania: Night 2. McIntyre has also recently been working in WWE’s current tour in the UK, facing Jey Uso.

It’s unknown at the moment if McIntyre will have to miss any TV time due to the injury. As previously reported, McIntyre’s current WWE contract deal expires around five to six weeks from now. McIntyre reportedly hasn’t agreed to a new contract yet, but he’s said to still be in talks for a new agreement.